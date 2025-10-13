NFL Transactions: Monday 10/13

49ers
- Released OL Kilian Zierer from their practice squad.
- Waived OL Isaac Alarcón.
Bears
- Elevated DL Jonathan Ford and K Jake Moody from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Bills
- Elevated DT Jordan Phillips and S Jordan Poyer from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Browns
- Waived OL Thayer Munford.
Chiefs
- Waived WR Jason Brownlee.
Colts
- Claimed DB Reuben Lowery off waivers from the Ravens.
- Placed QB Anthony Richardson on injured reserve.
Commanders
- Elevated WR Ja’Corey Brooks and WR Tay Martin from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Eagles
- Placed EDGE Za’Darius Smith on the reserve/retired list.
- Released CB Eli Ricks from their practice squad.
- Signed CB Tariq Castro-Fields to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Elevated CB Keith Taylor and WR Deven Thompkins from their practice squad (standard elevations).
Giants
- Signed LB Jonas Griffith and WR Antwane Wells to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Released WR Qadir Ismail from their practice squad.
- Signed TE Jordan Akins to their practice squad.
Lions
- Placed S Brian Branch on the reserve/suspended list.
Patriots
- Waived OL Layden Robinson (from injured reserve).
Vikings
- Designated LB Blake Cashman to return from injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!