NFL Transactions: Monday 10/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Released OL Kilian Zierer from their practice squad.
  • Waived OL Isaac Alarcón.

Bears

Bills

Browns

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

  • Elevated WR Ja’Corey Brooks and WR Tay Martin from their practice squad (standard elevations).

Eagles

  • Placed EDGE Za’Darius Smith on the reserve/retired list.
  • Released CB Eli Ricks from their practice squad.
  • Signed CB Tariq Castro-Fields to their practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

  • Signed LB Jonas Griffith and WR Antwane Wells to their practice squad.

Jaguars

  • Released WR Qadir Ismail from their practice squad.
  • Signed TE Jordan Akins to their practice squad.

Lions

Patriots

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply