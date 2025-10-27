NFL Transactions: Monday 10/27

Browns
- Claimed TE Brenden Bates off waivers from the Texans.
- Released RB Ahmani Marshall from their practice squad.
- Signed TE Caden Prieskorn to their practice squad.
- Waived DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
Cardinals
- Released RB Michael Carter and CB Darren Hall.
Chiefs
- Elevated G C.J. Hanson and DT Marlon Tuipulotu from their practice squad.
Colts
- Released LB Seth Coleman from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Elevated DT Sheldon Day and K Matthew Wright from their practice squad.
- Released WR Robbie Chosen from their practice squad.
- Signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Released CB Parry Nickerson.
- Released LB Titus Leo from their practice squad.
Lions
- Designated S Daniel Thomas to return from injured reserve.
- Released CB Kendall Fuller from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Signed WR Tyler Lockett.
- Waived WR Justin Shorter.
Rams
- Placed WR Tutu Atwell on injured reserve.
- Traded a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick to the Titans for CB Roger McCreary and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick (via Rams).
Titans
- Traded CB Roger McCreary and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick (via Rams) to the Rams for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick.
Vikings
- Claimed TE Ben Sims off waivers from the Packers.
- Placed QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve.
