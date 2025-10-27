NFL Transactions: Monday 10/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

  • Claimed TE Brenden Bates off waivers from the Texans.
  • Released RB Ahmani Marshall from their practice squad.
  • Signed TE Caden Prieskorn to their practice squad.
  • Waived DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

  • Released LB Seth Coleman from their practice squad.
  • Signed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to their practice squad.

Commanders

Eagles

Lions

Raiders

Rams

  • Placed WR Tutu Atwell on injured reserve.
  • Traded a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick to the Titans for CB Roger McCreary and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick (via Rams).

Titans

  • Traded CB Roger McCreary and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick (via Rams) to the Rams for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick.

Vikings

