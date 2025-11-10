NFL Transactions: Monday 11/10

Bengals
- Signed LB Brian Asamoah from practice squad.
- Designated QB Joe Burrow to return from injured reserve.
- Signed LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland to practice squad.
Commanders
- Placed DT Daron Payne on reserve/suspended list.
Eagles
- Elevated LB Patrick Johnson from practice squad.
- Activated LB Nolan Smith from injured reserve.
Lions
- Signed DL Ahmed Hassanein to practice squad.
Packers
- Elevated LB Kristian Welch from practice squad.
Rams
- Waived LS Alex Ward.
- Signed LS Jake McQuaide from practice squad.
Steelers
- Waived DB Juan Thornhill.
- Claimed DB Sebastian Castro off waivers from Buccaneers.
Texans
- Signed DB Alijah Huzzie to practice squad.
Titans
- Designated DB Mike Brown and RB Kalel Mullings to return from injured reserve.
- Signed OL Nate Lynn to practice squad.
- Released WR Lance McCutcheon from practice squad.
