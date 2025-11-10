NFL Transactions: Monday 11/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Signed LB Brian Asamoah from practice squad.
  • Designated QB Joe Burrow to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland to practice squad.

Commanders

Eagles

Lions

  • Signed DL Ahmed Hassanein to practice squad.

Packers

Rams

Steelers

Texans

  • Signed DB Alijah Huzzie to practice squad.

Titans

