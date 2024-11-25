NFL Transactions: Monday 11/25

49ers
- Declined to activate C Jon Feliciano from injured reserve, ending his season.
Broncos
- Waived TE Greg Dulchich.
Chargers
- Waived DB AJ Finley.
- Elevated DB Tony Jefferson and LB Caleb Murphy to their active roster.
- Designated DB Deane Leonard to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Eli Apple to their active roster.
- Placed TE Hayden Hurst on injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Signed OT DJ Humphries.
Colts
- Signed DB Tre Flowers and DE Durell Nchami to their practice squad.
- Released OT Sebastian Gutierrez and DE Derek Rivers from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Waived G Lester Cotton.
- Designated G Isaiah Wynn to return from the PUP list.
- Signed LS Zach Triner to their practice squad.
- Released LS Tucker Addington from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Claimed DB Akayleb Evans off of waivers from the Vikings
- Waived DE Charles Harris
Patriots
- DB Jabrill Peppers had his roster exemption lifted.
Raiders
- Designated QB Aidan O’Connell to return from injured reserve
Ravens
- Elevated DL Josh Tupou to their active roster.
Vikings
- Waived TE Nick Muse.
