NFL Transactions: Monday 11/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Declined to activate C Jon Feliciano from injured reserve, ending his season.

Broncos

  • Waived TE Greg Dulchich.

  • Signed OT DJ Humphries.

