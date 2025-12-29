NFL Transactions: Monday 12/29

49ers
- Declined to activate QB Kurtis Rourke from the non-football injury list.
Bills
- Released K Michael Badgley from the practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Waived RB Josh Williams from the active roster.
Colts
- Signed QB Seth Henigan to the practice squad.
Eagles
- Waived LS Charley Hughlett from the active roster.
Falcons
- Elevated WR Chris Blair and DE Khalid Kareem from the practice squad.
Packers
- Claimed DT Jonathan Ford off waivers from the Bears.
Rams
- Activated DB Roger McCreary from injured reserve.
- Elevated T A.J. Arcuri and DB Tanner Ingle from the practice squad.
Ravens
- G Ben Cleveland had his suspension lifted.
Seahawks
- LB Derick Hall had his suspension lifted.
Steelers
- DT Daniel Ekuale had his suspension lifted.
- Released DB Daryl Porter from the practice squad.
- Signed DT Kyler Baugh to the practice squad.
Texans
- Activated WR Justin Watson from injured reserve.
- Waived DE Solomon Byrd from the active roster.
Vikings
- Placed DT Elijah Williams on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Zemaiah Vaughn to the active roster from the practice squad.
