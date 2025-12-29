NFL Transactions: Monday 12/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Declined to activate QB Kurtis Rourke from the non-football injury list.

Bills

Buccaneers

Colts

  • Signed QB Seth Henigan to the practice squad.

Eagles

Falcons

Packers

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

  • DT Daniel Ekuale had his suspension lifted.
  • Released DB Daryl Porter from the practice squad.
  • Signed DT Kyler Baugh to the practice squad.

Texans

Vikings

  • Placed DT Elijah Williams on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Zemaiah Vaughn to the active roster from the practice squad.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply