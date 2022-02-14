NFL Transactions: Monday 2/14

Broncos
- Broncos claimed P Corliss Waitman off waivers from the Steelers.
- Broncos claimed DB Essang Bassey off waivers from the Chargers.
Lions
- Lions claimed DB Juju Hughes off waivers from the Rams.
Texans
- Texans claimed DL Kingsley Keke off waivers from the Packers. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DL Da’Shawn Hand to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!