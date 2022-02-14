NFL Transactions: Monday 2/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Lions

  • Lions claimed DB Juju Hughes off waivers from the Rams.

Texans

  • Texans claimed DL Kingsley Keke off waivers from the Packers. (NFLTR)

Titans

  • Titans signed DL Da’Shawn Hand to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

