NFL Transactions: Monday 4/28

Bills
- Hosted WR Elijah Moore for a visit
Browns
- Hosted WR Diontae Johnson for a visit.
Jaguars
- Signed DE Emmanuel Ogbah.
Packers
- Waived DT Leonard Payne.
- Re-signed ERFA DB Zayne Anderson.
Panthers
- Claimed DB M.J. Devonshire off waivers from the Raiders.
- Signed WR Hunter Renfrow.
Patriots
- Waived C Jake Andrews, DT Marcus Harris, WR JaQuae Jackson, DE Titus Leo, and DB Mark Perry.
- Released TE Giovanni Ricci.
Saints
- Signed DE Chris Rumph.
Titans
- Signed WR Tyler Lockett.
