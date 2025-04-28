NFL Transactions: Monday 4/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Browns

Jaguars

Packers

Panthers

  • Claimed DB M.J. Devonshire off waivers from the Raiders.
  • Signed WR Hunter Renfrow.

Patriots

Saints

Titans

