NFL Transactions: Monday 6/3

Broncos

  • Broncos signed fourth-round WR Troy Franklin

Commanders

Eagles

Packers

  • Packers signed second-round DB Javon Bullard

Patriots

  • Patriots waived OT Andrew Stueber
  • Patriots signed WR David Wallis

Steelers

  • Steelers waived DB Luq Barcoo with an injury designation
  • Steelers signed WR Jaray Jenkins

