NFL Transactions: Monday 6/3

Broncos
- Broncos signed fourth-round WR Troy Franklin
Commanders
- Commanders released K Brandon McManus
Eagles
- Eagles signed G Max Scharping
- Eagles placed DT Fletcher Cox and C Jason Kelce on the retired list
Packers
- Packers signed second-round DB Javon Bullard
Patriots
- Patriots waived OT Andrew Stueber
- Patriots signed WR David Wallis
Steelers
- Steelers waived DB Luq Barcoo with an injury designation
- Steelers signed WR Jaray Jenkins
