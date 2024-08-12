NFL Transactions: Monday 8/12

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Robbie Chosen
- 49ers waived WR Frank Darby with an injury designation.
Bengals
- Bengals activate DT Devonnsha Maxwell from the PUP list.
Bills
- Bills signed QB Ben DiNucci
Broncos
- Broncos claimed DB Kaleb Hayes off waivers from the Giants
- Broncos waived ILB Alec Mock.
Browns
- Seahawks traded C Nick Harris to the Browns
- Browns signed LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle
- Browns waived CB Vincent Gray and LS Rex Sunahara with an injury designation.
- Browns released RB John Kelly Jr and DE Marcus Haynes.
- Browns signed CB Faion Hicks, LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle and S Chase William
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed P Nolan Cooney.
- Buccaneers waived QB Zack Annexstad
Chargers
- Chargers signed LB Shaquille Quarterman
- Chargers waived QB Casey Bauman and WR Praise Olatoke.
- Chargers signed WR Isaiah Wooden
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated DB Justin Reid from the NFI list
Colts
- Colts claimed RB Demetric Felton off waivers from the Bears.
- Colts waived RB Trent Pennix with an injury designation.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed LBs Grayson Murphy and Cam Brown on injured reserve
- Dolphins signed LBs David Anenih and Wyatt Ray
- Dolphins activated OLB Jaelan Phillips from the PUP list.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DB Josh Thompson and CB William Hooper.
- Falcons waived WRs Austin Mack and Robert Burns.
Giants
- Giants signed RB Lorenzo Lingard
Jets
- Jets signed TE Neal Johnson and LB Anthony Hines.
- Jets released LB Jimmy Ciarlo and CB Myles Jones.
- Jets LB Jimmy Ciarlo reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Lions
- Lions waived WR Antoine Green with an injury designation.
- Lions released OL Ike Boettger
- Lions signed QB Jake Fromm and LB Ty Summers
- Lions OT Connor Galvin reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Panthers
- Panthers WR Deven Thompkins reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed RB Deshaun Fenwick.
- Patriots waived DE John Morgan.
Ravens
- Ravens activated CB T.J. Tampa from the NFI list.
Saints
- Saints released WR Marquez Callaway
- Saints signed WR Shaquan Davis
Seahawks
- Seahawks traded C Nick Harris to the Browns
- Seahawks activated LB Drake Thomas from the PUP list
- Seahawks signed C Connor Williams
Steelers
- Steelers waived DB Kalon Barnes with an injury designation.
- Steelers waived LB Tyler Murray from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Steelers claimed G Tyreem Doss off of waivers from the Ravens.
Texans
- Texans re-signed DT Pheldarius Payne
- Texans waived WR Jadon Janke
