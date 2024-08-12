NFL Transactions: Monday 8/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Bengals activate DT Devonnsha Maxwell from the PUP list. 

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos claimed DB Kaleb Hayes off waivers from the Giants
  • Broncos waived ILB Alec Mock.

Browns

  • Seahawks traded C Nick Harris to the Browns
  • Browns signed LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle 
  • Browns waived CB Vincent Gray and LS Rex Sunahara with an injury designation.
  • Browns released RB John Kelly Jr and DE Marcus Haynes.
  • Browns signed CB Faion Hicks, LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle and S Chase William

Buccaneers

Chargers

  • Chargers signed LB Shaquille Quarterman
  • Chargers waived QB Casey Bauman and WR Praise Olatoke.
  • Chargers signed WR Isaiah Wooden

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

Jets

  • Jets signed TE Neal Johnson and LB Anthony Hines.
  • Jets released LB Jimmy Ciarlo and CB Myles Jones.
  • Jets LB Jimmy Ciarlo reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers WR Deven Thompkins reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Patriots

Ravens

  • Ravens activated CB T.J. Tampa from the NFI list. 

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers waived DB Kalon Barnes with an injury designation. 
  • Steelers waived LB Tyler Murray from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Steelers claimed G Tyreem Doss off of waivers from the Ravens.

Texans

 

