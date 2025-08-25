NFL Transactions: Monday 8/25

49ers
- Placed OT Isaiah Prince on the injured reserve list.
- Released T Andre Dillard and RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn from injured reserve.
- Waived DE Jaylon Allen, QB Carter Bradley, DB Shakel Brown, QB Tanner Mordecai, and DB Curtis Robinson.
Bears
- Placed DB Zah Frazier on the non-football injury list.
- Released DB Tre Flowers, RB Royce Freeman, and T Joshua Miles.
- Waived DB Millard Bradford, LB Xavier Carlton, DB Alex Cook, LB Power Echols, DB Kaleb Hayes, QB Austin Reed, RB Ian Wheeler, and TE Joel Wilson.
Bengals
- Released DT Taven Bryan.
- Waived DT McTelvin Agim, DB Nate Brooks, WR Cole Burgess, RB Quali Conley, DB Shaquan Loyal, WR Rashod Owens, C Andrew Raym, DB Lance Robinson, T Andrew Stueber, QB Payton Thorne, and LB Craig Young.
Bills
- Signed DT Jordan Phillips.
Broncos
- Waived DB Micah Abraham, LB Joaquin Davis, DT Michael Dwumfour, LB Andrew Farmer, DB Joshua Pickett, G Xavier Truss, and G Clay Webb.
Cardinals
- Waived WR Andre Baccellia, DB Ekow Boye-Doe, TE Oscar Cardenas, G McClendon Curtis, DB Steven Gilmore, NT Patrick Jenkins, LB Vi Jones, T Roy Mbaeteka, WR Nate McCollum, QB Clayton Tune, C Dohnovan West, and LB Benton Whitley.
Commanders
- Released DB Essang Bassey, WR Michael Gallup, C Nick Harris, and G Tyre Phillips.
- Waived DT Norell Pollard and WR Braylon Sanders.
Cowboys
- Released T La’el Collins.
- Waived G Nick Broeker, DT Denzel Daxon, WR Josh Kelly, DB Christian Matthew, TE Tyler Neville, DB Troy Pride, and TE John Stephens.
Eagles
- Traded a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Jaguars for T Fred Johnson.
- Traded T Darian Kinnard to the Packers for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Jaguars
- Traded T Fred Johnson to the Eagles for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
Jets
- Released LB Rashad Weaver from injured reserve.
Packers
- Traded a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Eagles for T Darian Kinnard.
- Waived WR Kawaan Baker.
Panthers
- Released TE Tyler Mabry and K Matthew Wright.
- Waived RB Emani Bailey, DB JaTravis Broughton, TE Dominique Dafney, DB Mello Dotson, WR Jacolby George, DB Isaac Gifford, DB Jack Henderson, WR Kobe Hudson, G Luke Kandra, G Steven Losoya, WR T.J. Luther, RB Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams, QB Bryce Perkins, QB Jack Plummer, DB Tre Swilling, LB J.J. Weaver, and LB Jacoby Windmon.
Raiders
- Released WR Marquez Callaway, WR Phillip Dorsett, WR Collin Johnson, and LB Jaylon Smith.
- Waived T Gottlieb Ayedze, LB Michael Barrett, DT Anthony Booker, LB Andre Carter, DB Hudson Clark, T Parker Clements, DT Keondre Coburn, LB Amari Gainer, G Jarrod Hufford, WR John Humphrey, WR Qadir Ismail, WR Ketron Jackson, DE Jah Joyner, and DB Sam Webb.
Ravens
- Waived TE Baylor Cupp, DB M.J. Devonshire, and TE Reid Holskey.
Saints
- Released RB Cam Akers.
- Waived P James Burnip, WR Roderick Daniels, DE Jasheen Davis, WR Moochie Dixon, T Josiah Ezirim, TE Seth Green, G Kyle Hergel, TE Michael Jacobson, DE Jeremiah Martin, T Jonathan Mendoza, G Mike Panasiuk, LB Tyreem Powell, and DT Omari Thomas.
Steelers
- Waived DT Kyler Baugh, TE JJ Galbreath, DB Max Hurleman, DB D’Shawn Jamison, G Steven Jones, WR Lance McCutcheon, RB Lew Nichols, DB Daryl Porter, LB Mark Robinson, LB Julius Welschof, and T Aiden Williams.
Titans
- Released DE Joe Gaziano, G Arlington Hambright, and C Sam Mustipher.
- Waived DB Joshuah Bledsoe, DT Josiah Bronson, LB Amari Burney, DE Desmond Evans, DB Jermari Harris, WR Jha’Quan Jackson, DB Jalen Kimber, WR Matt Landers, DB Clarence Lewis, DB Davion Ross, WR T.J. Sheffield, DT T.J. Smith, and DB Julius Wood.
Vikings
- Signed QB Carson Wentz.
- Waived P Oscar Chapman and T Leroy Watson.
