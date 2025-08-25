NFL Transactions: Monday 8/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Placed OT Isaiah Prince on the injured reserve list.
  • Released T Andre Dillard and RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn from injured reserve.
  • Waived DE Jaylon Allen, QB Carter Bradley, DB Shakel Brown, QB Tanner Mordecai, and DB Curtis Robinson.

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Cardinals

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Traded a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Jaguars for T Fred Johnson.
  • Traded T Darian Kinnard to the Packers for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Jaguars

  • Traded T Fred Johnson to the Eagles for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Jets

Packers

  • Traded a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Eagles for T Darian Kinnard.
  • Waived WR Kawaan Baker.

Panthers

Raiders

Ravens

  • Waived TE Baylor Cupp, DB M.J. Devonshire, and TE Reid Holskey.

Saints

  • Released RB Cam Akers.
  • Waived P James Burnip, WR Roderick Daniels, DE Jasheen Davis, WR Moochie Dixon, T Josiah Ezirim, TE Seth Green, G Kyle Hergel, TE Michael Jacobson, DE Jeremiah Martin, T Jonathan Mendoza, G Mike Panasiuk, LB Tyreem Powell, and DT Omari Thomas.

Steelers

  • Waived DT Kyler Baugh, TE JJ Galbreath, DB Max Hurleman, DB D’Shawn Jamison, G Steven Jones, WR Lance McCutcheon, RB Lew Nichols, DB Daryl Porter, LB Mark Robinson, LB Julius Welschof, and T Aiden Williams.

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply