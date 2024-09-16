NFL Transactions: Monday 9/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

Chiefs

Eagles

Falcons

  • Elevated DB Dane Cruikshank to their active roster.
  • Signed DB Kevin King to their active roster.
  • Placed LB Nate Landman on injured reserve.

Patriots

  • Waived OT Tyrone Wheatley from injured reserve.
  • Signed G Michael Johnson to their active roster.
  • Signed DB D.J. James and DB Mark Perry to their practice squad.
  • Released LB Yvandy Rigby and DB A.J. Thomas from their practice squad.

Rams

Ravens

  • Signed TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden to their practice squad.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply