NFL Transactions: Monday 9/16

Chiefs
- Waived TE Peyton Hendershot.
Eagles
- Waived LB Patrick Johnson.
- Elevated WR Parris Campbell and TE E.J. Jenkins to their active roster.
- Signed C Nick Gates to their active roster.
Falcons
- Elevated DB Dane Cruikshank to their active roster.
- Signed DB Kevin King to their active roster.
- Placed LB Nate Landman on injured reserve.
Patriots
- Waived OT Tyrone Wheatley from injured reserve.
- Signed G Michael Johnson to their active roster.
- Signed DB D.J. James and DB Mark Perry to their practice squad.
- Released LB Yvandy Rigby and DB A.J. Thomas from their practice squad.
Rams
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo and OT Alaric Jackson had their suspensions lifted.
Ravens
- Signed TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden to their practice squad.
