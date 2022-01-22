NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/22

Bills
- Bills elevated DB Josh Thomas and DB Nick McCloud to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated RB Leonard Fournette from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived RB Le’Veon Bell. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers elevated WR John Brown and QB Ryan Griffin to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated WR Daurice Fountain to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams elevated S Eric Weddle and DB Blake Countess to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams released TE Kyle Markway and WR Warren Jackson from their practice squad.
