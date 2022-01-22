Rams Elevate S Eric Weddle & DB Blake Countess

The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday that they’ve elevated S Eric Weddle and DB Blake Countess to their active roster for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buccaneers.

Weddle, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2007. He played nine seasons for the Chargers before signing a four-year, $26 million contract that included $13 million guaranteed with the Ravens for the 2016 season.

Weddle was entering the final year of his contract when the Ravens released him. He later signed on with the Rams before announcing his retirement in 2020. The Rams signed him out of retirement last week to their practice squad.

For his career, Weddle played 14 seasons for the Chargers, Ravens and Rams, finishing with 1,154 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 29 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, five recoveries, five defensive touchdowns and 100 pass defenses. He also made six Pro Bowls and was twice named first-team All-Pro.