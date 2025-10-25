NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/25

49ers
- Elevated DE Trevis Gipson and OL Nick Zakelj from their practice squad.
Bears
- Elevated TE Stephen Carlson and CB Dallis Flowers from their practice squad.
- Placed CB Kyler Gordon and OT Braxton Jones on injured reserve.
- Signed DL Jonathan Ford from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bengals
- Elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris from their practice squad.
Bills
- Activated DB Maxwell Hairston from injured reserve.
- Elevated DT Jordan Phillips and S Jordan Poyer from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Elevated LB Jordan Turner from their practice squad.
Browns
- Elevated LB Sam Kamara and QB Bailey Zappe from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Elevated QB Connor Bazelak and DE Mohamed Kamara from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Signed OT Esa Pole to their practice squad.
Colts
- Elevated CB Cameron Mitchell and DE Durell Nchami from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Elevated CB Corey Ballentine and RB Malik Davis from their practice squad.
- Placed CB Trevon Diggs on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Elevated TE Hayden Rucci and CB Kendall Sheffield from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Activated WR Darius Cooper from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Elevated WR Dylan Drummond and QB Easton Stick from their practice squad.
- Activated S Jordan Fuller from injured reserve.
- Placed LB Divine Deablo on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Ronnie Harrison from their practice squad to the active roster.
Giants
- Activated K Graham Gano from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and DB Raheem Layne from their practice squad.
- Waived LB Swayze Bozeman.
Jets
- Elevated QB Brady Cook and DT Payton Page from their practice squad.
- Activated LB Quincy Williams from injured reserve.
- Placed LB Cam Jones and WR Josh Reynolds on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Brandon Smith from their practice squad to the active roster.
Packers
- Elevated LB Arron Mosby from their practice squad.
- Activated WR Christian Watson from the PUP list.
- Waived TE Ben Sims.
Panthers
- Elevated DE Carlos Basham and QB Hendon Hooker from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Elevated DB Richie Grant and RB Terrell Jennings from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Elevated DT Taven Bryan and RB Keondre Jackson from their practice squad.
- Released WR Colton Dowell from their practice squad (injury settlement).
Saints
- Elevated LB Eku Leota from their practice squad.
Texans
- Activated LB Jaylin Smith from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Jared Wayne from their practice squad.
- Waived TE Brenden Bates.
Titans
- Elevated WR James Proche from their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!