NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/25

  • Elevated LB Jordan Turner from their practice squad.

  • Elevated QB Connor Bazelak and DE Mohamed Kamara from their practice squad.

  • Signed OT Esa Pole to their practice squad.

  • Elevated QB Brady Cook and DT Payton Page from their practice squad.
  • Activated LB Quincy Williams from injured reserve.
  • Placed LB Cam Jones and WR Josh Reynolds on injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Brandon Smith from their practice squad to the active roster.

  • Elevated DE Carlos Basham and QB Hendon Hooker from their practice squad.

  • Elevated LB Eku Leota from their practice squad.

