NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/22

Bears

Bengals

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Elevated DB Marcus Banks from practice squad.

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Elevated DT Jamon Johnson and RB Pierre Strong from practice squad.

Patriots

Rams

  • Elevated LB Eli Neal and WR Brennan Presley from practice squad.
  • Signed DB Tanner Ingle to active roster from practice squad.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Titans

  • Activated LB Kalel Mullings from injured reserve.
  • elevated WR Xavier Restrepo from practice squad.

Vikings

  • Activated C Ryan Kelly from injured reserve
  • elevated CB Dwight McGlothern from practice squad.
  • Re-signed CB Dwight McGlothern to practice squad.
  • Released RB Cam Akers from practice squad.

