NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/22

Bears
- Elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and OL Jordan McFadden from practice squad.
- Signed RB Brittain Brown and LB Carl Jones to active roster from practice squad.
- Placed LB Tremaine Edmunds and RB Roschon Johnson on injured reserve.
Bengals
- Elevated RB Gary Brightwell and CB Jalen Davis from practice squad.
Browns
- Elevated QB Bailey Zappe from practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Elevated DB Marcus Banks from practice squad.
Cardinals
- Elevated TE Pharaoh Brown and LB Channing Tindall from practice squad.
- Signed CB Darren Hall to active roster from practice squad.
Chiefs
- Elevated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from practice squad.
Colts
- Waived CB Cameron Mitchell from active roster.
- Designated CB Charvarius Ward to return from injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Waived CB Kaiir Elam from active roster.
- Signed RB Malik Davis to active roster from practice squad.
Falcons
- Designated LB Divine Deablo to return from injured reserve
- elevated WR Dylan Drummond and DB Jammie Robinson from practice squad.
- Signed CB Cobee Bryant to active roster from practice squad.
- Placed DB Billy Bowman and DE Zach Harrison on injured reserve.
Giants
- Elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and WR Dalen Cambre
- activated RB Eric Gray from the PUP list.
- Placed TE Thomas Fidone on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Elevated DL Matt Dickerson and DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig from practice squad
- activated TE Brenton Strange from injured reserve.
Jets
- Waived WR Ja’Markis Weston from active roster.
- Activated LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball from injured reserve.
Lions
- Waived DB Erick Hallett and LB Ty Summers from active roster.
- Designated CB Khalil Dorsey and DB D.J. Reed to return from injured reserve
- elevated TE Anthony Firkser from practice squad.
Packers
- Elevated DT Jamon Johnson and RB Pierre Strong from practice squad.
Patriots
- Elevated DT Jeremiah Pharms from practice squad.
Rams
- Elevated LB Eli Neal and WR Brennan Presley from practice squad.
- Signed DB Tanner Ingle to active roster from practice squad.
Ravens
- Elevated LB Chandler Martin and CB Amani Oruwariye from practice squad.
Saints
- Waived WR Brandin Cooks from active roster.
- Elevated WR Dante Pettis and OL William Sherman from practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated LB Patrick O’Connell and LB Jamie Sheriff from practice squad.
- Placed WR Tory Horton on injured reserve.
Titans
- Activated LB Kalel Mullings from injured reserve.
- elevated WR Xavier Restrepo from practice squad.
Vikings
- Activated C Ryan Kelly from injured reserve
- elevated CB Dwight McGlothern from practice squad.
- Re-signed CB Dwight McGlothern to practice squad.
- Released RB Cam Akers from practice squad.
