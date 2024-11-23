NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/23

49ers
- Elevated LB Jalen Graham and DB Nick McCloud from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed LB Tatum Bethune on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Tashaun Gipson to their active roster.
Bears
- Elevated DB Adrian Colbert from their practice squad to the active roster.
Broncos
- Elevated LB Zach Cunningham and G Nick Gargiulo from their practice squad to the active roster.
Buccaneers
- Activated CB Jamel Dean from injured reserve.
- Elevated LB Vi Jones from their practice squad to the active roster.
Cardinals
- Elevated DB Andre Chachere from their practice squad to the active roster.
Chiefs
- Elevated LB Cole Christiansen from their practice squad to the active roster.
Colts
- Activated DE Tyquan Lewis from injured reserve.
- Elevated G Atonio Mafi from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived LB Genard Avery.
Commanders
- Activated DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste from injured reserve.
- Waived RB Chris Rodriguez.
Cowboys
- Activated T Chuma Edoga and DE Marshawn Kneeland from Reserve/Injured.
- Elevated TE Princeton Fant and DB Kemon Hall from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed DB Markquese Bell on injured reserve.
- Waived DE K.J. Henry.
Dolphins
- Elevated LS Tucker Addington and G Jackson Carman from their practice squad to the active roster.
Eagles
- Activated WR Britain Covey from injured reserve.
- Elevated TE C.J. Uzomah from their practice squad to the active roster.
Giants
- Activated LB Kayvon Thibodeaux from Reserve/Injured to the active roster.
- Signed QB Tim Boyle to their active roster.
- Waived LB Tomon Fox and QB Daniel Jones.
Lions
- Elevated LB David Long from their practice squad and activated DB Emmanuel Moseley from Reserve/Injured.
- Placed DB Ennis Rakestraw on injured reserve.
Panthers
- Elevated WR Dan Chisena and LB Kenny Dyson from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Deven Thompkins to their active roster.
Patriots
- Elevated DE Keshawn Banks and TE Jack Westover from their practice squad to the active roster.
Raiders
- Elevated DB Kyu Blu Kelly and RB Sincere McCormick from their practice squad.
Rams
- Elevated T Geron Christian and DE Jonah Williams from their practice squad to the active roster.
Ravens
- Signed LB Kristian Welch to their active roster.
- Waived DB Eddie Jackson.
Seahawks
- Activated DB Rayshawn Jenkins from injured reserve.
- Elevated TE Tyler Mabry and LB Patrick O’Connell from their practice squad to the active roster.
Texans
- Elevated DT Tommy Togiai from their practice squad to the active roster.
Titans
- Elevated DB Daryl Worley from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed LB Jack Gibbens and DB L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Elevated LS Jake McQuaide from their practice squad and activated TE Nick Muse from Reserve/Injured.
- Waived DB Akayleb Evans.
