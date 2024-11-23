NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Elevated DB Adrian Colbert from their practice squad to the active roster.

Broncos

  • Elevated LB Zach Cunningham and G Nick Gargiulo from their practice squad to the active roster.

Buccaneers

  • Activated CB Jamel Dean from injured reserve.
  • Elevated LB Vi Jones from their practice squad to the active roster.

Cardinals

  • Elevated DB Andre Chachere from their practice squad to the active roster.

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Activated WR Britain Covey from injured reserve.
  • Elevated TE C.J. Uzomah from their practice squad to the active roster.

Giants

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Elevated DE Keshawn Banks and TE Jack Westover from their practice squad to the active roster.

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

Texans

  • Elevated DT Tommy Togiai from their practice squad to the active roster.

Titans

Vikings

