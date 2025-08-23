NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/23

Bills
- Signed DB Granett Hollis.
- Waived RB Jarveon Howard from injured reserve after a failed physical disclosure and waived RB Wande Owens with an injury designation.
Falcons
- Placed C Jake Hanson on injured reserve.
- Released DT Morgan Fox, DB Lamar Jackson, LB Caleb Johnson, and LB Ronnie Perkins.
- Waived C Matthew Cindric, QB Ben DiNucci, RB Elijah Dotson, TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Nick Kubitz, WR Jesse Matthews, WR Quincy Skinner, and DB Josh Thompson.
Jets
- Waived DB Mario Goodrich, WR Samuel Jackson, TE Neal Johnson, WR Dymere Miller, DT Fatorma Mulbah, and WR Ontaria Wilson.
Lions
- Released DB Dicaprio Bootle from injured reserve with a settlement.
