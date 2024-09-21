NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Elevated DE Sam Okuayinonu and TE Brayden Willis to their active roster.

Bears

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Elevated DT Mike Greene and WR Sterling Shepard to their active roster.

Cardinals

Chargers

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

  • Elevated DB Art Green and LB Ty Summers to their active roster.

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

  • Elevated DB Sam Webb to their active roster.

Rams

  • Elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and WR Xavier Smith to their active roster.

Ravens

Saints

  • Elevated LB Isaiah Stalbird to their active roster.

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Elevated T John Leglue and DB James Pierre to their active roster.
  • Placed OT Troy Fautanu on injured reserve.

Texans

Titans

  • Elevated LB Luke Gifford and RB Jabari Small to their active roster.

Vikings

