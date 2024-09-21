NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/21

49ers
- Elevated DE Sam Okuayinonu and TE Brayden Willis to their active roster.
Bears
- Elevated DT Byron Cowart and WR Collin Johnson to their active roster.
- Placed RB Travis Homer on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Elevated RB Tyler Badie and DB Tanner McCalister to their active roster.
- Signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their active roster.
- Placed LB Baron Browning on injured reserve.
Browns
- Elevated DB Tony Brown and TE Geoff Swaim to their active roster.
- Signed RB Gary Brightwell and TE Blake Whiteheart to their active roster.
- Signed LB Nathaniel Watson to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Elevated DT Mike Greene and WR Sterling Shepard to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Elevated T Jackson Barton and T Charlie Heck to their active roster.
Chargers
- Elevated LB Shaquille Quarterman to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Elevated DE Carl Lawson and LB Nick Vigil to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Elevated WR D’Wayne Eskridge and WR Erik Ezukanma to their active roster.
- Signed QB Tim Boyle to their active roster.
- Placed WR Grant DuBose on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Elevated WR Parris Campbell and TE Jack Stoll to their active roster.
Giants
- Elevated DB Art Green and LB Ty Summers to their active roster.
Lions
- Elevated WR Tim Patrick and WR Allen Robinson to their active roster.
Packers
- Elevated QB Sean Clifford and DB Robert Rochell to their active roster.
Panthers
- Elevated DE DeShawn Williams to their active roster.
Raiders
- Elevated DB Sam Webb to their active roster.
Rams
- Elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and WR Xavier Smith to their active roster.
Ravens
- Elevated RB Chris Collier and DB Ka’dar Hollman to their active roster.
Saints
- Elevated LB Isaiah Stalbird to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Signed G McClendon Curtis to their active roster.
- Placed OT George Fant on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Marquise Blair to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Elevated T John Leglue and DB James Pierre to their active roster.
- Placed OT Troy Fautanu on injured reserve.
Texans
- Elevated RB J.J. Taylor and LB Ezekiel Turner to their active roster.
- Placed TE Brevin Jordan on injured reserve.
Titans
- Elevated LB Luke Gifford and RB Jabari Small to their active roster.
Vikings
- Signed RB Myles Gaskin to their active roster.
- Placed TE Nick Muse on injured reserve.
