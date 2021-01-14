NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/14

49ers
- 49ers activated K Robbie Gould and C Hroniss Grasu from the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed QB Jordan Ta’amu, WR Antonio Callaway and WR Chad Williams to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed DE Austin Edwards to their practice squad.
- Chiefs released C Darryl Williams from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed DB Godwin Igwebuike, DE Robert McCray and TE Hunter Thedford to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed 13 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed OLB Davin Bellamy and DL Daylon Mack to futures contracts. (NFLTR)