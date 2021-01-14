Steelers Sign 13 Players To Futures Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that they’ve signed 13 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Williams, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason and was later signed to their practice squad.

Williams re-signed with the Chargers as a restricted free agent last offseason but was waived from their injured reserve list. The Cardinals claimed him off waivers before releasing him in October.

Williams signed a futures deal with the Eagles for the 2020 season and he was just recently added to the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2020, Williams appeared in two games and recorded three total tackles, one pass defense, and no interceptions.