NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

Chargers

Chiefs

Cowboys

Eagles

Lions

Steelers

Vikings

  • Signed OT Trevor Reid to a futures deal.
  • Designated DT Taki Taimani to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad.

