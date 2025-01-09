NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/9

Chargers
- Waived G Jordan McFadden.
Chiefs
- Signed DB Jason Taylor and LB Shaun Bradley to futures deals.
Cowboys
- Signed RB Malik Davis to a futures contract.
Eagles
- Signed QB Ian Book to their practice squad.
- Released DB Mekhi Garner from their practice squad.
Lions
- Designated DB Ennis Rakestraw to return from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Waived WR Scott Miller.
Vikings
- Signed OT Trevor Reid to a futures deal.
- Designated DT Taki Taimani to return from injured reserve.
- Signed QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad.
