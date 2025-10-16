NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/16

49ers
- Designated TE George Kittle to return from injured reserve.
Bengals
- Activated G Lucas Patrick from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE Isaiah Foskey to their active roster.
Bills
- Signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to their practice squad.
Colts
- Signed QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Placed DE Drake Jackson on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Signed WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Designated DB Jordan Fuller to return from injured reserve.
Lions
- Released DL Keith Cooper from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Jammie Robinson off of the Chiefs’ practice squad.
- Signed DB Loren Strickland to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed DB Trevian Thomas to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Released TE Marshall Lang and DL David Olajiga from their practice squad.
- Signed TE Thomas Odukoya (international) and DT Leonard Taylor (exception) to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released WR Tyrone Broden from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Tyler Scott to their practice squad (exception).
Steelers
- Placed DB Miles Killebrew on injured reserve.
Texans
- Designated DB Alijah Huzzie to return from the non-football injury list.
