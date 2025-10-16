NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/16

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bengals

Bills

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Falcons

Lions

  • Released DL Keith Cooper from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Jammie Robinson off of the Chiefs’ practice squad.
  • Signed DB Loren Strickland to their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Released TE Marshall Lang and DL David Olajiga from their practice squad.
  • Signed TE Thomas Odukoya (international) and DT Leonard Taylor (exception) to their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Released WR Tyrone Broden from their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Tyler Scott to their practice squad (exception).

Steelers

Texans

  • Designated DB Alijah Huzzie to return from the non-football injury list.

