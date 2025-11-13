NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/13

Broncos
- Signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey off Giants’ practice squad.
- Signed WR Michael Bandy to practice squad.
Browns
- Signed DB Tre Avery to practice squad.
Commanders
- Designated DE Drake Jackson to return from injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Designated DB Malik Hooker to return from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Signed DE Titus Leo to practice squad.
- Released DB Ambry Thomas from practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed DE Khalid Kareem to active roster.
- Placed LB DeAngelo Malone on injured reserve.
- Signed DB C.J. Henderson to practice squad.
Giants
- Signed WR Isaiah Hodgins to active roster.
- Signed LB Trace Ford to practice squad.
Jaguars
- Waived DT Khalen Saunders.
- Signed LB Branson Combs to active roster.
Jets
- Elevated DB Jarius Monroe to active roster.
- Placed WR Garrett Wilson on injured reserve.
Patriots
- Elevated LB Darius Harris and RB D’Ernest Johnson to active roster.
Texans
- Signed DB K’Von Wallace to practice squad.
- Placed TE Layne Pryor on practice squad injured list.
