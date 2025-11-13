NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

  • Signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey off Giants’ practice squad.
  • Signed WR Michael Bandy to practice squad.

Browns

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Designated DB Malik Hooker to return from injured reserve.

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Signed WR Isaiah Hodgins to active roster.
  • Signed LB Trace Ford to practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

Patriots

  • Elevated LB Darius Harris and RB D’Ernest Johnson to active roster.

Texans

  • Signed DB K’Von Wallace to practice squad.
  • Placed TE Layne Pryor on practice squad injured list.

