NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/28

49ers
- Designated LB Dre Greenlaw to return from the PUP list.
Bengals
- Waived OT Andrew Stueber.
Broncos
- Signed G Calvin Throckmorton to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Activated DE Charles Omenihu from the PUP list.
- Activated RB Isiah Pacheco from injured reserve.
- Elevated TE Anthony Firkser and K Matthew Wright to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Activated QB Tyler Huntley from injured reserve.
- Elevated LS Zach Triner.
- Placed LB Tyus Bower on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Waived G Jovaughn Gwyn.
Panthers
- Signed WR Sam Pinckney to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Activated QB Aiden O’Connell from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Kyu Blu Kelly and RB Sincere McCormick to their active roster.
- Placed DB Jakorian Bennett and QB Gardner Minshew on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Terrance Marshall to their active roster.
Ravens
- Designated DB T.J. Tampa to return from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Released DT Quinton Bohanna from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Myles Adams to their practice squad.
Texans
- Placed TE Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Myles Bryant to their active roster.
- Signed FB Andrew Beck to their practice squad.
