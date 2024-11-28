NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Broncos

Chiefs

Dolphins

Falcons

Panthers

  • Signed WR Sam Pinckney to their practice squad.

Raiders

Ravens

  • Designated DB T.J. Tampa to return from injured reserve.

Seahawks

Texans

 

