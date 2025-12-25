NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/25

Broncos
- Elevated LB Levelle Bailey and WR Michael Bandy to the active roster.
- Placed C Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve.
- Signed TE Marcedes Lewis and G Calvin Throckmorton to the active roster.
- Waived RB Cody Schrader.
Chiefs
- Elevated WR Jason Brownlee and OT Matt Waletzko to the active roster.
- Placed WR Nikko Remigio on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Cole Christiansen to the active roster.
Jaguars
- Placed DB Jourdan Lewis on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Keith Taylor to the active roster.
Rams
- Signed DB Alex Johnson to the practice squad.
Ravens
- Designated DT Taven Bryan to return from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Signed DB Tre Flowers to the active roster.
Texans
- Placed LB Jake Hansen on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Alijah Huzzie to the active roster.
