NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Chiefs

Jaguars

Rams

  • Signed DB Alex Johnson to the practice squad.

Ravens

  • Designated DT Taven Bryan to return from injured reserve.

Steelers

Texans

