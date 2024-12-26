NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/26

49ers
- Placed LT Trent Williams on injured reserve.
- Signed C Matt Hennessy to their active roster.
- Signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad.
Bears
- Elevated G Chris Glaser to their active roster.
Browns
- Placed DT Shelby Harris on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Michael Dwumfour to their practice squad.
- Signed WR James Proche to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Placed DB Christian Izien on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Signed G Matthew Jones to their practice squad.
Colts
- Signed DB Michael Tutsie to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Signed WR Chris Moore to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Waived LB Shaquil Barrett from the retired list with a non-injury settlement.
Eagles
- Released DB Tariq Castro-Fields from their practice squad.
- Signed QB Ian Book to their practice squad.
- Signed RB Lew Nichols to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed QB Emory Jones to their practice squad.
Giants
- Signed DB Alex Cook from Washington (exception) to their practice squad.
- Signed DT Casey Rogers from Oregon to their practice squad.
Jets
- Designated K Greg Zuerlein to return from injured reserve.
Lions
- Designated WR Kalif Raymond to return from injured reserve.
- Signed LB DaRon Gilbert to their practice squad.
- Signed QB Teddy Bridgewater.
- Waived LB Kwon Alexander.
Seahawks
- Elevated DB Artie Burns to their active roster.
- Placed RB Kenneth Walker on injured reserve.
- Signed RB George Holani to their active roster.
Titans
- Released OT Kellen Diesch from their practice squad.
- Signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Released DB Kelvin Joseph from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Jonathan Harris to their practice squad.
