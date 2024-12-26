NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Signed G Matthew Jones to their practice squad.

Colts

  • Signed DB Michael Tutsie to their practice squad.

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Waived LB Shaquil Barrett from the retired list with a non-injury settlement.

Eagles

  • Released DB Tariq Castro-Fields from their practice squad.
  • Signed QB Ian Book to their practice squad.
  • Signed RB Lew Nichols to their practice squad.

Falcons

  • Signed QB Emory Jones to their practice squad.

Giants

  • Signed DB Alex Cook from Washington (exception) to their practice squad.
  • Signed DT Casey Rogers from Oregon to their practice squad.

Jets

Lions

Seahawks

Titans

  • Released OT Kellen Diesch from their practice squad.
  • Signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad.

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply