AFC Notes: Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Josh Downs said he’s excited about the head-to-head matchup with his brother this year when the Colts play rookie DB Caleb Downs and the Cowboys.

“He told me if he goes to the Cowboys, he’s playing nickel,” Downs said, via PFT. “So, that’s like head-to-head all game. I was like, ‘that’s interesting.’ So then he got drafted, I was like ‘you know we play next year’ and he got all hyped. It’s all fun and games, but you know I gotta let him know he’s the little brother in the situation.”

Texans

The Texans signed some sizable extensions this offseason to DE Will Anderson Jr. and LB Azeez Al-Shaair. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who mentions that Houston does things their own way and doesn’t buy into public perception.

“Houston doesn’t care about anything,” one executive said. “If you look even at their extensions, they don’t just set the market. They set the market. They are not really taking their time or being patient.”

Houston traded up to take both of their top two selections in G Keylan Rutledge at No. 26 and DT Kayden McDonald at No. 26. Another executive praised how GM Nick Caserio maneuvered around.

“I thought Houston did a really good job of maneuvering the draft board,” the exec said. “Nick Caserio had a real good feel for how this thing was gonna play out in the way he moved. The consensus among teams I talked to was that Rutledge was really highly thought of, and I think Kayden McDonald was coveted by other teams as well.”

One executive called Rutledge one of his favorite interior linemen.

“I love what they did in the trenches,” the exec said. “Rutledge is great. He is one of my favorite interior guys in the draft.”

Titans

The Titans selected WR Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who is confident that Tate will be someone who earns a second contract and has fewer injury concerns than the Saints’ first-round WR Jordyn Tyson.

“Here is a guy (Tate) that is never going to screw up,” the executive said. “He is a guy you are going to want on a second contract. They have had horrible receivers there for a decade-plus. He doesn’t have any injury history like (Jordyn Tyson), and those were the only receivers worthy of a top-10 pick.”

Another executive would like to see better instincts and burst out of Tate.

“Solid player,” the executive said. “Not explosive fast, but he’s strong and tough. I’d like him to have more instincts and a little more burst.”

One executive understands that they viewed Tyson as too much of a risk.

“Maybe they felt Tyson was too much risk,” another exec said. “Sometimes the newer GM does not want to get criticized. It’s a solid pick.”