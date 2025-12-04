NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/4

Commanders
- Activated DE Drake Jackson from injured reserve.
- Waived DB Darnell Savage from active roster.
Cowboys
- Elevated DE Isaiah Land to active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins WR A.J. Henning was placed on the suspended list
Eagles
- Signed DE Titus Leo to practice squad.
Giants
- Signed LB Tomon Fox to practice squad.
Lions
- Elevated WR Malik Cunningham to active roster.
- Placed TE Brock Wright on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Nick Whiteside to active roster.
Panthers
- Signed DB Kalen King to practice squad.
Raiders
- Signed LB Jamin Davis to practice squad.
Saints
- Signed WR Kevin Austin and OT Barry Wesley to practice squad.
Seahawks
- Signed RB Myles Gaskin to practice squad.
- Waived DT Quinton Bohanna from active roster.
Texans
- Claimed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram off waivers from Bills.
- Placed DT Tim Settle on injured reserve.
