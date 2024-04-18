NFL Transactions: Thursday 4/18

49ers
- 49ers placed OT Isaac Alarcon on the exempt/international player list.
Browns
- Browns signed G Germain Ifedi.
Chargers
- Chargers signed RB J.K. Dobbins.
- Chargers placed DT Basil Okoye on the exempt/international player list.
Commanders
- Commanders reinstated DE Shaka Toney from the suspended list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB Cam Brown.
Packers
- Packers signed OT Andre Dillard.
Texans
- Texans placed OT Kilian Zierer on the exempt/international player list.
Vikings
- Vikings waived OT Coy Cronk with a non-football injury designation.
