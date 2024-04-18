NFL Transactions: Thursday 4/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers placed OT Isaac Alarcon on the exempt/international player list.

Browns

Chargers

  • Chargers signed RB J.K. Dobbins.
  • Chargers placed DT Basil Okoye on the exempt/international player list.

Commanders

  • Commanders reinstated DE Shaka Toney from the suspended list.

Dolphins

Packers

Texans

  • Texans placed OT Kilian Zierer on the exempt/international player list.

Vikings

  • Vikings waived OT Coy Cronk with a non-football injury designation. 

