NFL Transactions: Thursday 4/4

Bills
- Signed OT La’el Collins
- Traded WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans
Broncos
- Signed C Sam Mustipher
Buccaneers
- Signed OLB Randy Gregory
Chiefs
- Signed QB Carson Wentz
Eagles
- Signed LT Jordan Mailata to a three-year, $66M extension
- Signed CB Avonte Maddox
Falcons
- Sign CB Antonio Hamilton
Ravens
- Re-signed OLB Kyle Van Noy
Saints
- Signed LB Khaleke Hudson
Steelers
- Waived RB Alfonzo Graham
Texans
- Acquired WR Stefon Diggs from the Bills
