NFL Transactions: Thursday 4/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Broncos

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Eagles

Falcons

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

  • Waived RB Alfonzo Graham

Texans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply