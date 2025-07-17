NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/17

49ers
- Signed second-round DT Alfred Collins.
Chargers
- Signed OT Ryan Nelson.
- Placed WR Mike Williams on the left squad list.
Jaguars
- Signed fourth-round LB Jack Kiser.
Lions
- Waived RB Anthony Tyus.
- Placed DE Levi Onwuzurike on the reserve/PUP list.
- Placed DE Josh Paschal and DB Stantly Thomas-Oliver on the active/non-football injury list.
- Placed OT Taylor Decker, CB Khalil Dorsey, OG Miles Frazier, DL Alim McNeill, LB Malcolm Rodriguez, and DL Mekhi Wingo on the active/PUP list.
Ravens
- Signed second-round LB Mike Green.
- Placed DB Ar’Darius Washington on the active/PUP list.
Titans
- Waived RB Tyrion Davis-Price.
- Signed RB Jordan Mims.
