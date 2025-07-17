NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Signed second-round DT Alfred Collins.

Chargers

  • Signed OT Ryan Nelson.
  • Placed WR Mike Williams on the left squad list.

Jaguars

  • Signed fourth-round LB Jack Kiser.

Lions

Ravens

Titans

 

