NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/31

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Waived TE Kole Taylor.

Bills

  • Signed DE Kameron Cline.
  • Waived DE Hayden Harris with an injury designation.

Broncos

  • Placed LB Johnny Walker on injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Garrett Nelson.

Browns

  • Signed WR Chase Cota.
  • WR Mike Woods reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Buccaneers

  • Signed WR Jaden Smith and RB Owen Wright.
  • Waived DB Marcus Banks and RB DJ Williams with injury designations.

Colts

Commanders

  • Activated T Timothy McKay.

Falcons

Jaguars

Patriots

Saints

  • Signed P Kai Kroeger.
  • Waived QB Hunter Dekkers.

Seahawks

  • Signed DB Keydrain Calligan.
  • Waived DT Thor Griffith.

Steelers

Texans

  • Received an international player exemption for DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.
  • Signed DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.

Vikings

  • Signed T Matt Nelson.
  • Waived DE Alex Williams with an injury designation.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply