NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/31

49ers
- Activated G Ben Bartch.
- Released WR Equanimeous St. Brown.
- Signed RB Ameer Abdullah, QB Carter Bradley, WR Marquez Callaway, and WR Andy Isabella.
- Waived T Sebastian Gutierrez, WR Malik Knowles, and DB Jaylen Mahoney.
Bengals
- Waived TE Kole Taylor.
Bills
- Signed DE Kameron Cline.
- Waived DE Hayden Harris with an injury designation.
Broncos
- Placed LB Johnny Walker on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Garrett Nelson.
Browns
- Signed WR Chase Cota.
- WR Mike Woods reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Buccaneers
- Signed WR Jaden Smith and RB Owen Wright.
- Waived DB Marcus Banks and RB DJ Williams with injury designations.
Colts
- Placed DB David Long on injured reserve.
- Released TE Albert Okwuegbunam.
- Signed DB Tre Herndon and DB Duke Shelley.
Commanders
- Activated T Timothy McKay.
Falcons
- Signed DB Henry Black.
- Waived WR Makai Polk.
Jaguars
- Activated LB Dennis Gardeck.
Patriots
- Activated WR Mack Hollins.
- G Yasir Durant reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Saints
- Signed P Kai Kroeger.
- Waived QB Hunter Dekkers.
Seahawks
- Signed DB Keydrain Calligan.
- Waived DT Thor Griffith.
Steelers
- Activated G Isaac Seumalo.
Texans
- Received an international player exemption for DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.
- Signed DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.
Vikings
- Signed T Matt Nelson.
- Waived DE Alex Williams with an injury designation.
