NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/20

49ers
- Signed T Isaac Alarcón, DT Evan Anderson, DB Eli Apple, WR Junior Bergen, DE William Bradley-King, DB Derrick Canteen, LB Andrew Farmer, DB Darrick Forrest, LB Jalen Graham, QB Adrian Martinez, C Drake Nugent, T Brandon Parker, WR Malik Turner, and DT Sebastian Valdez to futures contracts.
Bears
- Signed WR Maurice Alexander, RB Brittain Brown, TE Stephen Carlson, LS Luke Elkin, DB Dallis Flowers, LB Jonathan Garvin, DB Dominique Hampton, G Kyle Hergel, TE Nikola Kalinic, DB Dontae Manning, DE Jeremiah Martin, DB Gervarrius Owens, WR J.P. Richardson, and LB Nephi Sewell to futures contracts.
Broncos
- Signed WR Brandon Johnson to the practice squad.
- Released C Michael Deiter from the practice squad.
Eagles
- Signed DB Ambry Thomas to a futures contract.
Packers
- Waived DB Trevon Diggs.
- Signed DT Jaden Crumedy and QB Kyle McCord to futures contracts.
Steelers
- Signed DB Doneiko Slaughter and T Lorenzo Thompson to futures contracts.
Texans
- Signed DE Solomon Byrd, C Eli Cox, WR Josh Kelly, TE Luke Lachey, DB Kaevon Merriweather, G Sidy Sow, DT Junior Tafuna, LB Xavier Thomas, and WR Jared Wayne to futures contracts.
