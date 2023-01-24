NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/24

Bengals
- Bengals claimed DB Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed DB Tyler Coyle to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed OT Jarrid Williams to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed OL Bill Murray to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed OLB Quincy Roche to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
