Patriots Sign OL Bill Murray To Futures Contract

The Patriots announced on Tuesday that they have signed OL Bill Murray to a futures contract.

Murray, 25, wound up going undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Patriots. Unfortunately, Murray was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

The Patriots signed him to a futures deal ahead of last season as well. This season he has bounced on and off New England’s practice squad.

In 2022, Murray appeared in one game for the Patriots.