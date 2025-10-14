NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/14

49ers
- Released DT Bruce Hector from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Robert Beal Jr. to their practice squad (exception).
Bills
- Released CB Jalen Kimber from their practice squad.
- Waived LB Jimmy Ciarlo.
Broncos
- Placed OL Matt Peart and LB Garret Wallow on injured reserve.
- Placed WR Thayer Thomas on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed DB J.T. Gray from the Ravens’ practice squad and OL Calvin Throckmorton from their own practice squad.
- Signed OL Karsen Barnhart and LB Garrett Nelson to their practice squad.
Browns
- Released OL Joshua Miles from their practice squad.
- Signed CB Tre Avery to their active roster from the practice squad.
- Signed LB Eugene Asante and DL Simeon Barrow to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Released TE Caden Prieskorn from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Michael Wiley to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Released DL Clelin Ferrell from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Jaret Patterson to their practice squad (exception).
Colts
- Released DB Keydrain Calligan and OL Marcellus Johnson from their practice squad.
- Signed OL Bayron Matos to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Released OL Tyler Cooper from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Waived WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper.
Eagles
- Released WR Javon Baker and RB Audric Estime from their practice squad.
Jets
- Released RB Avery Williams from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Trenton Irwin to their practice squad.
- Waived DT Leonard Taylor.
Lions
- Signed OL Kingsley Eguakun, DB Kendall Fuller, and DT Chris Smith to their practice squad.
- Waived DB Loren Strickland.
Packers
- Released OL Mark McNamee from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Released OL Darrian Dalcourt from their practice squad.
- Waived DB Trevian Thomas.
Patriots
- Released TE Tyron Herring and TE Gee Scott from their practice squad.
- Signed TE Marshall Lang to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Released P Brad Robbins from their practice squad.
- Signed OL McClendon Curtis to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Released DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from their practice squad.
- Signed DT Josh Tupou to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Designated LB Malik Harrison to return from injured reserve.
Titans
- Placed LB Oluwafemi Oladejo on injured reserve.
- Signed EDGE Ali Gaye from their practice squad.
- Signed OT John Ojukwu to their practice squad (exception).
- Waived TE Thomas Odukoya.
