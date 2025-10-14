NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/14

49ers

  • Released DT Bruce Hector from their practice squad.
  • Signed DE Robert Beal Jr. to their practice squad (exception).

Bills

  • Released CB Jalen Kimber from their practice squad.
  • Waived LB Jimmy Ciarlo.

Broncos

  • Placed OL Matt Peart and LB Garret Wallow on injured reserve.
  • Placed WR Thayer Thomas on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed DB J.T. Gray from the Ravens’ practice squad and OL Calvin Throckmorton from their own practice squad.
  • Signed OL Karsen Barnhart and LB Garrett Nelson to their practice squad.

Browns

  • Released OL Joshua Miles from their practice squad.
  • Signed CB Tre Avery to their active roster from the practice squad.
  • Signed LB Eugene Asante and DL Simeon Barrow to their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Released TE Caden Prieskorn from their practice squad.
  • Signed RB Michael Wiley to their practice squad.

Chargers

Colts

  • Released DB Keydrain Calligan and OL Marcellus Johnson from their practice squad.
  • Signed OL Bayron Matos to their practice squad.

Commanders

  • Released OL Tyler Cooper from their practice squad.

Cowboys

Eagles

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Released OL Mark McNamee from their practice squad.

Panthers

  • Released OL Darrian Dalcourt from their practice squad.
  • Waived DB Trevian Thomas.

Patriots

  • Released TE Tyron Herring and TE Gee Scott from their practice squad.
  • Signed TE Marshall Lang to their practice squad.

Raiders

Ravens

  • Released DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from their practice squad.
  • Signed DT Josh Tupou to their practice squad.

Steelers

Titans

