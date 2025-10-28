NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

  • Released OL LaDarius Henderson from their practice squad.
  • Waived DT Jaden Crumedy.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Released WR Luke Grimm and RB Nyheim Miller-Hines from their practice squad.
  • Signed DT Kyle Peko and S Marcus Williams to their practice squad.

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Placed CB Kendall Sheffield on the practice squad injured list.
  • Placed CB Storm Duck on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Ethan Robinson to their practice squad.

Eagles

Falcons

  • Signed CB A.J. Woods to their practice squad.

Giants

Jets

Panthers

  • Released DT Mike Reid from their practice squad.
  • Signed DE Trevis Gipson from the 49ers’ practice squad.
  • Signed OL Michael Tarquin to their practice squad.

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Seahawks

  • Designated TE Robbie Ouzts to return from injured reserve.

Steelers

Titans

  • Placed DE Ali Gaye on injured reserve.
  • Released LB Ochaun Mathis from their practice squad.
  • Signed CB Kemon Hall and WR Hal Presley to their practice squad.
  • Signed DL Truman Jones from the Patriots’ practice squad and DL Micah Robinson from the Packers’ practice squad.

Vikings

  • Released S K’Von Wallace from their practice squad.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply