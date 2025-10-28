NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/28

49ers
- Released OT Brandon Parker from their practice squad.
- Signed OT Andre Dillard to their practice squad.
Bears
- Activated DE Austin Booker from injured reserve.
- Placed DT Shemar Turner on injured reserve.
Bengals
- Placed LB Shaka Heyward and C Matt Lee on injured reserve.
- Released DT Mike Pennel with an injury settlement.
Bills
- Placed DT Ed Oliver on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Jordan Phillips and S Jordan Poyer from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Released LB Garrett Nelson and WR Samori Toure from their practice squad.
- Released QB Sam Ehlinger.
Browns
- Released OL LaDarius Henderson from their practice squad.
- Waived DT Jaden Crumedy.
Cardinals
- Designated CB Garrett Williams to return from injured reserve.
- Released WR Bryson Green, RB D’Ernest Johnson, and TE Nick Muse from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Michael Carter and CB Darren Hall to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Released WR Luke Grimm and RB Nyheim Miller-Hines from their practice squad.
- Signed DT Kyle Peko and S Marcus Williams to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Released K Matthew Wright from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Placed CB Kendall Sheffield on the practice squad injured list.
- Placed CB Storm Duck on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Ethan Robinson to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Signed CB Parry Nickerson to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed CB A.J. Woods to their practice squad.
Giants
- Claimed DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse off waivers from the Browns.
- Placed RB Cam Skattebo on injured reserve.
- Released WR Antwane Wells from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Swayze Bozeman to their practice squad.
Jets
- Waived WR Brandon Smith.
Panthers
- Released DT Mike Reid from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Trevis Gipson from the 49ers’ practice squad.
- Signed OL Michael Tarquin to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Placed RB Jashaun Corbin on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed RB Rushawn Baker and RB Jonathan Ward to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Released LB Brian Asamoah from their practice squad.
Rams
- Released CB Tre Brown.
- Signed WR Tyler Scott to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Designated TE Robbie Ouzts to return from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Released RB Raheem Blackshear and LB Jacoby Windmon from their practice squad.
- Waived DT Domenique Davis.
Titans
- Placed DE Ali Gaye on injured reserve.
- Released LB Ochaun Mathis from their practice squad.
- Signed CB Kemon Hall and WR Hal Presley to their practice squad.
- Signed DL Truman Jones from the Patriots’ practice squad and DL Micah Robinson from the Packers’ practice squad.
Vikings
- Released S K’Von Wallace from their practice squad.
