NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/19

Nate Bouda
Bengals

  • Claimed LB Marco Wilson off waivers from the Patriots.
  • Signed RB Kendall Milton to their practice squad.

Browns

  • Signed OT Geron Christian off of the Rams’ practice squad.

Cardinals

  • LB Markus Bailey was placed on the suspended list.

Chargers

  • Signed DB Dicaprio Bootle to their practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Released WR Cornell Powell from their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Tyquan Thornton (exception) to their practice squad.

Colts

  • Signed DE Derek Rivers (veteran) to their practice squad.

Commanders

  • Signed WR Mike Strachan to their practice squad.

Giants

  • Released LB Curtis Bolton, T Garret Greenfield, and FB Jakob Johnson from their practice squad.
  • Signed QB Tim Boyle (veteran) and OL Tyre Phillips (veteran) to their practice squad.

Jaguars

  • Activated RB Keilan Robinson from injured reserve.

Patriots

  • Waived LB Ochaun Mathis.
  • Signed DE Titus Leo off of the Colts’ practice squad.

Raiders

  • Released LB Blake Lynch and TE Trevon Wesco from their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Alex Bachman to their practice squad.

Rams

  • Released P Ty Zentner from their practice squad.

Ravens

  • Released DB Ryan Cooper from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Desmond King (veteran) to their practice squad.

Saints

  • Placed DE Trajan Jeffcoat on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed WR Jermaine Jackson to their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Signed NT Brandon Pili to their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Signed DB Eric Rowe (veteran) to their practice squad.

