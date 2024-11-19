NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/19

Bengals
- Claimed LB Marco Wilson off waivers from the Patriots.
- Signed RB Kendall Milton to their practice squad.
Browns
- Signed OT Geron Christian off of the Rams’ practice squad.
Cardinals
- LB Markus Bailey was placed on the suspended list.
Chargers
- Signed DB Dicaprio Bootle to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Released WR Cornell Powell from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Tyquan Thornton (exception) to their practice squad.
Colts
- Signed DE Derek Rivers (veteran) to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Signed WR Mike Strachan to their practice squad.
Giants
- Released LB Curtis Bolton, T Garret Greenfield, and FB Jakob Johnson from their practice squad.
- Signed QB Tim Boyle (veteran) and OL Tyre Phillips (veteran) to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Activated RB Keilan Robinson from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Waived LB Ochaun Mathis.
- Signed DE Titus Leo off of the Colts’ practice squad.
Raiders
- Released LB Blake Lynch and TE Trevon Wesco from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Alex Bachman to their practice squad.
Rams
- Released P Ty Zentner from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Released DB Ryan Cooper from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Desmond King (veteran) to their practice squad.
Saints
- Placed DE Trajan Jeffcoat on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed WR Jermaine Jackson to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Signed NT Brandon Pili to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed DB Eric Rowe (veteran) to their practice squad.
