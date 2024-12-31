NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/31

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Browns

  • Signed RB John Kelly.
  • Released K Andre Szmyt from their practice squad.
  • Signed TE Cameron Latu and RB Aidan Robbins to their practice squad.
  • Placed WR Cedric Tillman on injured reserve.
  • Waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle from injured reserve.

Buccaneers

  • Placed DE Daniel Grzesiak on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed DE Earnest Brown and LB Antonio Grier to their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Signed G Nick Leverett to their active roster.
  • Signed RB Hassan Hall to their practice squad.
  • Placed RB Trey Benson on injured reserve.

Cowboys

Eagles

Jaguars

  • Signed DE Joe Gaziano (veteran) to their practice squad.

Jets

Lions

Patriots

Saints

  • Signed OT Josh Ball off of the Cowboys’ practice squad.
  • Placed LB Jaylan Ford on injured reserve.

Seahawks

  • Signed DB Michael Dowell and DB Tyler Hall (veteran) to their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Designated DE Logan Lee and WR Roman Wilson to return from injured reserve.
  • Designated LB Cole Holcomb to return from the PUP list.

Texans

  • Signed OT Austin Deculus off of the Saints’ practice squad.
  • Signed WR Jaxon Janke to their practice squad.
  • Placed T Zachary Thomas on the non-football illness list.

Titans

  • Signed DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally to their practice squad.

 

