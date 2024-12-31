NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/31

49ers
- Claimed DB Tre Avery off waivers from the Titans.
- Signed G Zack Johnson to their practice squad.
- Placed LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve.
Browns
- Signed RB John Kelly.
- Released K Andre Szmyt from their practice squad.
- Signed TE Cameron Latu and RB Aidan Robbins to their practice squad.
- Placed WR Cedric Tillman on injured reserve.
- Waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle from injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Placed DE Daniel Grzesiak on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed DE Earnest Brown and LB Antonio Grier to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Signed G Nick Leverett to their active roster.
- Signed RB Hassan Hall to their practice squad.
- Placed RB Trey Benson on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Waived RB Ezekiel Elliott (vested veteran, fully guaranteed contract).
Eagles
- Released LB Tarron Jackson and RB Lew Nichols from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Tariq Castro-Fields, DB Mekhi Garner, and DE Charles Harris (veteran) to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Signed DE Joe Gaziano (veteran) to their practice squad.
Jets
- Signed K Greg Joseph to their active roster.
- Signed T David Sharpe (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Placed K Greg Zuerlein on injured reserve.
Lions
- Waived DB Morice Norris.
Patriots
- Waived DE Yannick Ngakoue.
Saints
- Signed OT Josh Ball off of the Cowboys’ practice squad.
- Placed LB Jaylan Ford on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Signed DB Michael Dowell and DB Tyler Hall (veteran) to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Designated DE Logan Lee and WR Roman Wilson to return from injured reserve.
- Designated LB Cole Holcomb to return from the PUP list.
Texans
- Signed OT Austin Deculus off of the Saints’ practice squad.
- Signed WR Jaxon Janke to their practice squad.
- Placed T Zachary Thomas on the non-football illness list.
Titans
- Signed DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally to their practice squad.
