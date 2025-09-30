NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/30

Bills
- Signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to their active roster.
- Placed P Cameron Johnston on injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Signed DB Sebastian Castro from the Steelers’ practice squad to their active roster.
- Placed DB Rashad Wisdom on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Damarion Williams to their practice squad.
- Placed DL Jayson Jones on the practice squad injured list.
Browns
- Waived CB Cameron Mitchell from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Malachi Corley and WR Gage Larvadain from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Placed WR Cedric Tillman on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Ameer Speed to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Released CB Ekow Boye-Doe from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed OL Michael Dunn and DB Isas Waxter to their practice squad.
- Released DB Myles Purchase and LB Rashad Weaver from their practice squad.
Colts
- Waived LB Cameron McGrone from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Buddy Johnson from the Cowboys’ practice squad to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Signed WR Parris Campbell to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Waived CB Cam Smith from the reserve/non-football illness list.
Eagles
- Signed LS Cal Adomitis to their active roster.
- Placed LS Charley Hughlett and LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve.
- Released LB Lance Dixon from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Signed QB Carter Bradley to their practice squad.
Jets
- Signed OL Liam Fornadel to their practice squad.
- Released LB Ben Niemann from their practice squad.
Lions
- Signed LB Ty Summers to their practice squad.
- Released WR Ronnie Bell from their practice squad.
Packers
- Waived OL Brant Banks from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Waived WR Dalevon Campbell and LB D.J. Johnson from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez and OL Andrew Rupcich to their practice squad.
- Released OL Jack Conley and DT Fabien Lovett from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Signed G Kenyon Green to their practice squad.
- Released C Sam Mustipher from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Signed OL Logan Brown to their practice squad.
Texans
- Signed OL Jarrett Kingston from the Panthers’ practice squad to their active roster.
Vikings
- Released WR Lucky Jackson, RB Xazavian Valladay, and WR Tim Jones from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Corey Kiner to their practice squad.
- Waived DE Alex Williams.
