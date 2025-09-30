NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Buccaneers

  • Signed DB Sebastian Castro from the Steelers’ practice squad to their active roster.
  • Placed DB Rashad Wisdom on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Damarion Williams to their practice squad.
  • Placed DL Jayson Jones on the practice squad injured list.

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Signed OL Michael Dunn and DB Isas Waxter to their practice squad.
  • Released DB Myles Purchase and LB Rashad Weaver from their practice squad.

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Waived CB Cam Smith from the reserve/non-football illness list.

Eagles

Jaguars

  • Signed QB Carter Bradley to their practice squad.

Jets

  • Signed OL Liam Fornadel to their practice squad.
  • Released LB Ben Niemann from their practice squad.

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Signed OL Logan Brown to their practice squad.

Texans

  • Signed OL Jarrett Kingston from the Panthers’ practice squad to their active roster.

Vikings

