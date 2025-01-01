NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

  • Signed T Garret Greenfield to their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Placed RB James Connor on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Michael Carter from their practice squad to the active roster.

Chargers

Chiefs

Commanders

  • Designated RB Austin Ekeler to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed T Max Pircher to their practice squad.

Cowboys

  • Signed DB Luq Barcoo to their practice squad.
  • Signed DE Earnest Brown from the Buccaneers practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed G Jack Anderson to their practice squad (veteran).

Dolphins

  • Placed OT Kendall Lamm on injured reserve.
  • Signed G Braeden Daniels from the Cowboys practice squad to the active roster.

Eagles

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Signed DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi from the Commanders practice squad to the active roster.

Raiders

  • Waived G Jacob Johanning from injured reserve.

Seahawks

Titans

