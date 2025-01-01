NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/1

Buccaneers
- Signed T Garret Greenfield to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Placed RB James Connor on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Michael Carter from their practice squad to the active roster.
Chargers
- Designated DB Alohi Gilman to return from injured reserve.
- Placed DB Elijah Molden on injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Designated WR Mecole Hardman to return from injured reserve.
Commanders
- Designated RB Austin Ekeler to return from injured reserve.
- Signed T Max Pircher to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Signed DB Luq Barcoo to their practice squad.
- Signed DE Earnest Brown from the Buccaneers practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed G Jack Anderson to their practice squad (veteran).
Dolphins
- Placed OT Kendall Lamm on injured reserve.
- Signed G Braeden Daniels from the Cowboys practice squad to the active roster.
Eagles
- Designated TE Dallas Goedert to return from injured reserve.
- Placed TE C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve.
Lions
- Released DB Jamal Adams from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Designated RB Miles Sanders to return from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Signed DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi from the Commanders practice squad to the active roster.
Raiders
- Waived G Jacob Johanning from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Declined to activate DB K’Von Wallace from injured reserve.
Titans
- Signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad (exception).
