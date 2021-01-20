NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/20

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated LB Kevin Minter from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed LB Jamal Carter and LB Donald Rutledge to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts activated RB Jordan Wilkins from the COVID-19 list.
Eagles
- Eagles activated CB Nickell Robey-Coleman from the COVID-19 list.
Packers
- Packers designated LB James Burgess, DB Kabion Ento and DB Parry Nickerson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed LB Wynton McManis to a futures contract. (NFLTR)