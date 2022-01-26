NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/26

49ers
- 49ers activated WR Mohamed Sanu from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed WR KeeSean Johnson to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad.
- The practice period for 49ers S Tavon Wilson expired.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Vyncint Smith and WR Travis Jonsen to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed TE Nikola Kalinic to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed S Jovante Moffatt to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed CB Kiondre Thomas and WR Rico Gafford to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed P Cameron Nizialek to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!