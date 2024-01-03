NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

 

Bears

Browns

Cardinals

Cowboys

  • Activated DE Viliami Fehoko from injured reserve.
  • Placed RB Deuce Vaughn on injured reserve.

Dolphins

  • Designated LB Jermone Baker to return from injured reserve.

Falcons

  • Designated LB Tory Anderson to return from injured reserve.

Jaguars

Jets

  • Waived RB Dalvin Cook.
  • Designated G Wes Schweitzer to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed OT Vitaliy Gurman to their practice squad.

Lions

Panthers

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Designated G Phil Haynes to return from injured reserve.

Vikings

  • Signed LB Abraham Beauplan to their practice squad.

