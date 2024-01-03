NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/3

Bears
- Waived LB DeMarquis Gates.
- Signed WR Collin Johnson to their active roster.
- Signed LS Matt Overton to their practice squad.
Browns
- Signed G Rodger Saffold to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Signed DB Verone McKinley to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Activated DE Viliami Fehoko from injured reserve.
- Placed RB Deuce Vaughn on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Designated LB Jermone Baker to return from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Designated LB Tory Anderson to return from injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Designated WR Christian Kirk to return from injured reserve.
Jets
- Waived RB Dalvin Cook.
- Designated G Wes Schweitzer to return from injured reserve.
- Signed OT Vitaliy Gurman to their practice squad.
Lions
- Designated DT Alim McNeill to return from injured reserve.
- Released LB Bruce Irvin from their practice squad.
- Waived RB Jason Cabinda.
- Signed K Michael Badgley to their active roster.
- Signed G Michael Schofield to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad.
Rams
- Signed WR Tyler Johnson to their active roster.
- Signed K Brett Maher.
- Designated DB Duke Shelley to return from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Designated DB Ar’Darius Washington to return from injured reserve.
Saints
- Signed G Colby Gossett to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Designated G Phil Haynes to return from injured reserve.
Vikings
- Signed LB Abraham Beauplan to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!