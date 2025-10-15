NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/15

49ers
- Signed OL Isaac Alarcón to their practice squad (international).
Bengals
- Placed TE Mike Gesicki on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Designated LB Dre Greenlaw to return from injured reserve.
Browns
- Placed WR David Bell on the reserve/retired list.
- Signed OL Thayer Munford to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Activated DT Walter Nolen from the physically unable to perform list.
- Placed TE Travis Vokolek on injured reserve.
- Signed TE Josiah Deguara to their active roster.
- Signed TE Pharaoh Brown and WR Bryson Green to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Designated OLB Khalil Mack to return from injured reserve.
- Released C Josh Kaltenberger from their practice squad.
- Signed WR Dalevon Campbell and CB Myles Purchase to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Signed WR Jason Brownlee to their practice squad.
Colts
- Waived LB Joe Bachie from injured reserve.
Commanders
- Designated DB Jonathan Jones to return from injured reserve.
- Placed WR Noah Brown on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Drake Jackson.
- Signed OL Julian Good-Jones to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Signed TE Jaheim Bell and LB Titus Leo to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Signed OT Kilian Zierer to their practice squad (international).
Panthers
- Designated G Austin Corbett to return from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Signed S Richie Grant to their practice squad.
Titans
- Designated NT T’Vondre Sweat to return from injured reserve.
- Signed LB Alex Johnson to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!