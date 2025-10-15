NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Signed OL Isaac Alarcón to their practice squad (international).

Bengals

Broncos

  • Designated LB Dre Greenlaw to return from injured reserve.

Browns

Cardinals

  • Activated DT Walter Nolen from the physically unable to perform list.
  • Placed TE Travis Vokolek on injured reserve.
  • Signed TE Josiah Deguara to their active roster.
  • Signed TE Pharaoh Brown and WR Bryson Green to their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Designated OLB Khalil Mack to return from injured reserve.
  • Released C Josh Kaltenberger from their practice squad.
  • Signed WR Dalevon Campbell and CB Myles Purchase to their practice squad.

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Eagles

Jaguars

  • Signed OT Kilian Zierer to their practice squad (international).

Panthers

Patriots

Titans

  • Designated NT T’Vondre Sweat to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Alex Johnson to their practice squad.

