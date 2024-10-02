NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Designated DT Kalia Davis to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Jonathan Garvin and WR Terique Owens to their practice squad.

Bengals

  • Designated DT McKinnley Jackson and DE Myles Murphy to return from injured reserve.

Browns

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

  • Released K Spencer Shrader from their practice squad.
  • Signed RB Trent Pennix to their practice squad.

Commanders

Dolphins

Giants

Jets

  • Designated DT Leki Fotu to return from injured reserve.
  • Released LB Brandon Smith from their practice squad.

Packers

  • Designated DT Jonathan Ford to return from injured reserve.

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Designated DB Trey Taylor to return from injured reserve.

Rams

  • Designated DB Darious Williams and DT Larrell Murchinson to return from injured reserve.

Ravens

Steelers

  • Signed LB Jacoby Windmon to their practice squad.
  • Signed RB Aaron Shampklin to their active roster.

Texans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply