NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/2

49ers
- Designated DT Kalia Davis to return from injured reserve.
- Signed LB Jonathan Garvin and WR Terique Owens to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Designated DT McKinnley Jackson and DE Myles Murphy to return from injured reserve.
Browns
- Designated RB Nick Chubb, G Michael Dunn and RB Nyheim Hines to return from injured reserve.
- Signed LB Nathaniel Watson to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Designated OT Christian Jones to return from injured reserve.
- Placed DT Angelo Blackson on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed K Chad Ryland to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from the non-football illness list.
Colts
- Released K Spencer Shrader from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Trent Pennix to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Designated QB Marcus Mariota, LB Jordan Magee, and DE Efe Obada to return from injured reserve.
- Placed WR Jamison Crowder on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Designated WR Odell Beckham and DB Cam Smith to return from injured lists.
Giants
- Designated LB Matthew Adams to return from injured reserve.
Jets
- Designated DT Leki Fotu to return from injured reserve.
- Released LB Brandon Smith from their practice squad.
Packers
- Designated DT Jonathan Ford to return from injured reserve.
Panthers
- Designated TE Ian Thomas and DB Dane Jackson to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Caleb Farley to their practice squad.
- Signed LB Chandler Wooten to their active roster.
Patriots
- Designated WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Marte Mapu, and LB Sione Takitaki to return from injured lists.
- Signed G Jerome Carvin and TE Jack Westover to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Designated DB Trey Taylor to return from injured reserve.
Rams
- Designated DB Darious Williams and DT Larrell Murchinson to return from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Designated DB Arthur Maulet to return from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Signed LB Jacoby Windmon to their practice squad.
- Signed RB Aaron Shampklin to their active roster.
Texans
- Designated DT Kurt Hinish and DE Dylan Horton to return from injured lists.
- Signed LB Shaun Bradley to their practice squad.
