NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Waived G Drew Moss from their practice squad.
  • Traded a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to the Patriots for DE Keion White and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick.
  • Signed DE Clelin Ferrell to their practice squad.

Bears

  • Signed DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their active roster.
  • Signed LB Jonathan Garvin to their practice squad.
  • Signed G Royce Newman to their practice squad.

Bills

  • Designated WR Gabe Davis to return from injured reserve
  • Signed DT Tommy Akingbesote to their practice squad.
  • Activated WR Gabe Davis from the practice squad injured list

Broncos

Chiefs

Commanders

Cowboys

Packers

  • Signed DB Dante Barnett to their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Tyron Herring to their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Traded DE Keion White and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick.
  • Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson to their practice squad.
  • Signed RB Terrell Jennings to their active roster from the New England practice squad.

Raiders

Saints

  • Signed RB Evan Hull to their practice squad.
  • Released DL Coziah Izzard from their practice squad.

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Signed OT Jack Driscoll to their practice squad.
  • Signed S Darrick Forrest to their practice squad.
  • Signed QB John Rhys Plumlee to their practice squad.

Texans

  • Designated FB Jakob Johnson to return from injured reserve
  • Signed TE Dalton Keene to their practice squad.
  • Released RB Jawhar Jordan from their practice squad.

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply