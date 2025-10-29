NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/29

49ers
- Waived G Drew Moss from their practice squad.
- Traded a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to the Patriots for DE Keion White and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick.
- Signed DE Clelin Ferrell to their practice squad.
Bears
- Signed DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their active roster.
- Signed LB Jonathan Garvin to their practice squad.
- Signed G Royce Newman to their practice squad.
Bills
- Designated WR Gabe Davis to return from injured reserve
- Signed DT Tommy Akingbesote to their practice squad.
- Activated WR Gabe Davis from the practice squad injured list
Broncos
- Signed QB Sam Ehlinger to their practice squad.
- Signed TE Marcedes Lewis to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Waived DE Malik Herring from their practice squad.
- Signed DT Mike Pennel to their active roster.
Commanders
- Signed WR Robbie Chosen to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Designated DT Perrion Winfrey to return from injured reserve
Packers
- Signed DB Dante Barnett to their practice squad.
- Signed DB Tyron Herring to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Designated G Chandler Zavala to return from injured reserve
Patriots
- Traded DE Keion White and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick.
- Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson to their practice squad.
- Signed RB Terrell Jennings to their active roster from the New England practice squad.
Raiders
- Designated QB Aidan O’Connell to return from injured reserve
- Signed WR Justin Shorter to their practice squad.
Saints
- Signed RB Evan Hull to their practice squad.
- Released DL Coziah Izzard from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Signed WR Velus Jones to their practice squad.
- Released RB Myles Gaskin from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed OT Jack Driscoll to their practice squad.
- Signed S Darrick Forrest to their practice squad.
- Signed QB John Rhys Plumlee to their practice squad.
Texans
- Designated FB Jakob Johnson to return from injured reserve
- Signed TE Dalton Keene to their practice squad.
- Released RB Jawhar Jordan from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed QB John Wolford to their practice squad.
