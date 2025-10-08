NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/8

49ers

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

  • Signed CB Dee Williams to their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Dom Jones from their practice squad to their active roster.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Designated LB Denzel Perryman to return from injured reserve.
  • Placed RB Omarion Hampton on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Kimani Vidal from their practice squad to their active roster.
  • Signed RB Nyheim Miller-Hines to their practice squad.

Colts

Dolphins

Jaguars

  • Signed RB Cody Schrader to their active roster.
  • Signed WR Qadir Ismail to their practice squad.

Lions

Panthers

  • Designated WR Jalen Coker to return from injured reserve.

Raiders

  • Released QB Jeff Driskel from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Jamin Davis to their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Jon Rhattigan from the Steelers’ practice squad to their active roster.

Ravens

  • Traded LB Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick (from the Rams) to the Chargers in exchange for S Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Seahawks

  • Placed OL Shane Lemieux on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed DB Maxen Hook to their practice squad.

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

