NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/8

49ers
- Signed DL Bruce Hector to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Designated OL Lucas Patrick to return from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Designated DL Malcolm Roach to return from injured reserve.
Browns
- Signed CB Dee Williams to their practice squad.
- Signed DB Dom Jones from their practice squad to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Placed TE Tip Reiman on injured reserve.
- Signed TE Nick Muse to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Designated LB Denzel Perryman to return from injured reserve.
- Placed RB Omarion Hampton on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Kimani Vidal from their practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed RB Nyheim Miller-Hines to their practice squad.
Colts
- Placed LB Joe Bachie on injured reserve.
- Signed CB Troy Pride to their practice squad.
- Signed LB Germaine Pratt to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Placed CB Cornell Armstrong on injured reserve.
- Signed CB Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad.
- Signed DB Jordan Colbert from their practice squad to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Signed RB Cody Schrader to their active roster.
- Signed WR Qadir Ismail to their practice squad.
Lions
- Placed CB Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve.
- Signed CB Arthur Maulet to their practice squad.
- Signed OL Dan Skipper from their practice squad to their active roster.
Panthers
- Designated WR Jalen Coker to return from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Released QB Jeff Driskel from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Jamin Davis to their practice squad.
- Signed LB Jon Rhattigan from the Steelers’ practice squad to their active roster.
Ravens
- Traded LB Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick (from the Rams) to the Chargers in exchange for S Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Seahawks
- Placed OL Shane Lemieux on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed DB Maxen Hook to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed LB Jacoby Windmon to their practice squad.
Titans
- Signed K Matthew Wright to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed OL Vershon Lee to their practice squad.
