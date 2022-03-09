NFL Transactions: Wednesday 3/9

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed G Ali Marpet on the reserve-retired list.
Cardinals
- Cardinals tendered exclusive rights free agent RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released LB Jordan Hicks. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons released OLB Duke Ejiofor from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Giants
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed LB Tyrell Adams to a one-year extension. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets re-signed OL Conor McDermott to a one-year deal. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions tendered contracts to ERFAs LS Scott Daly, P Jack Fox, CB Mark Gilbert, S JuJu Hughes, RB Godwin Igwebuike, WR Tom Kennedy, G Tommy Kraemer, OLB Jessie Lemonier, T Matt Nelson, K Riley Patterson, LB Anthony Pittman, CB Bobby Price and TE Brock Wright. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed K Zane Gonzalez to a two-year, $4.5 million extension. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens released CB Tavon Young. (NFLTR)
- Ravens tendered contracts to ERFAs C Trystan Colon, QB Tyler Huntley, LS Nick Moore, S Geno Stone, LB Kristian Welch and RB Ty’Son Williams.
- Ravens placed OT Alejandro Villanueva on the reserve-retired list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks released LB Bobby Wagner. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans tendered exclusive rights free agent DT Teair Tart, QB Logan Woodside and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings re-signed DT T.Y. McGill. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!