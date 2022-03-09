Ravens Release CB Tavon Young, Re-Sign QB Tyler Huntley & Six Other Players

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have officially released CB Tavon Young, re-signed six exclusive rights free agents including QB Tyler Huntley, and re-signed DT Aaron Crawford on Wednesday.

Young, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He was entering the final of his four-year, $2.945 million contract when the Ravens signed him to a three-year, $25.8 million extension in 2019. He was entering the final year of his contract and set to earn a base salary of $5,845,000 next season.

In 2021, Young appeared in all 17 games and recorded 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and three pass defenses.

Huntley, 23, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing Jackson.

In 2021, Huntley appeared in seven games for the Ravens, completing 64.5 percent of his passes to go with 1,081 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed 47 times for 294 yards and two touchdowns.